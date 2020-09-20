MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Young Arjun Kapoor Accompanied Father Boney Kapoor to Sets of 'Shakti'

credits - Boney Kapoor Twitter

credits - Boney Kapoor Twitter

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Shakti: The Power. In one of the images, we can see Boney's son and actor Arjun Kapoor sitting along with his father and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Shakti: The Power completed 18 years on Sunday. Recalling producing the project, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and shared some unseen pictures from the sets.

In one of the images, we can see Boney's son and actor Arjun Kapoor sitting along with his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played a pivotal role in the movie.

"On the sets of #Shakti, young @arjun26 who always accompanied me to the shoots is learning the craft sitting with me & @iamsrk#18YearsofShakti:ThePower," Boney captioned the post.

Sanjay, too, walked down the memory lane.

"18 years of Shakti, very proud to be part of this film, fantastic director and a great team," Sanjay wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Sanjay's post, Karisma commented a heart emoji on it.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Shakti revolves around the desperate efforts of a lone mother who tries her best to escape a far-flung feudalistic society with her young son. Nana Patekar also featured in the movie.

Next Story
Loading