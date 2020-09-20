When Young Arjun Kapoor Accompanied Father Boney Kapoor to Sets of 'Shakti'

The Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Shakti: The Power completed 18 years on Sunday. Recalling producing the project, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and shared some unseen pictures from the sets.
#ShaktiThePower will always be special. My wife’s first film as Producer. Heartfelt thanks to #KarishmaKapoor @nanagpatekar #SanjayKapoor #AishwarayRaiBachchan #KrishnaVamsi #IsmailDarbar @PDdancing @TheFarhaKhan & @iamsrk for his very special appearance #18YearsofShaktiThePower pic.twitter.com/xk8V4bVPtx— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 20, 2020
Memorable moments from the shoot. #18YearsofShaktiThePower pic.twitter.com/OX0nxWSRrX— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 20, 2020
In one of the images, we can see Boney's son and actor Arjun Kapoor sitting along with his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played a pivotal role in the movie.
"On the sets of #Shakti, young @arjun26 who always accompanied me to the shoots is learning the craft sitting with me & @iamsrk#18YearsofShakti:ThePower," Boney captioned the post.
On the sets of #Shakti young @arjun26 who always accompanied me to the shoots is learning the craft sitting with me & @iamsrk#18YearsofShaktiThePower pic.twitter.com/pSjC2tS4Kr— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 20, 2020
Sanjay, too, walked down the memory lane.
"18 years of Shakti, very proud to be part of this film, fantastic director and a great team," Sanjay wrote on Instagram.
18 years of Shakti , Very proud to be part of this film , fantastic director and a great team , #memories #shakti #20thsept2002 #krishnavamsi @boney.kapoor @therealkarismakapoor @nana.patekar @iamsrk @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #ismaildarbar #tips @farahkhankunder #prabudeva
Reacting to Sanjay's post, Karisma commented a heart emoji on it.
Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Shakti revolves around the desperate efforts of a lone mother who tries her best to escape a far-flung feudalistic society with her young son. Nana Patekar also featured in the movie.