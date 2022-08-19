When Young Matthew Perry Fought With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in School, Here's What Happened

Actor Matthew Perry gained global fame for essaying the role of Chandler Bing in the popular television sitcom FRIENDS. But did you know that Perry fought with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were schoolmates? As bizarre as it may sound, the actor and the Canadian PM attended the same public school, Rockcliffe Park Elementary, located in Ottawa. During one of his previous appearances on Jimmy Kimmel’s The Tonight Show, Matthew Perry, made the humungous revelation of his fight with PM Trudeau. It was purely out of jealousy and Perry was not proud of being involved in the fight.

Notably, Matthew Perry had almost forgotten about the incident, it wasn’t until years ago when one of his pals Chris Murray reminded him of the fight. According to Perry, they were in fifth grade when they “beat up” Trudeau for excelling in a sport that the two couldn’t. The FRIENDS actor was a couple of years senior to the Canadian PM. He said, “My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I don't know (why). We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy.”

While recalling the incident, Perry asserted that he wasn't proud of the event and called himself a ‘stupid kid’. Feeling terrible, the actor added that he never spoke to the Canadian PM about the fight. However, owing to his funny nature he did add a funny anecdote to their fight and said that he was one of the instrumental reasons why Trudeau chose to become the Prime Minister of the country. “But I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister. I think he said, you know, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister,’” joked Perry.

After the episode aired online, the Canadian PM took to Twitter to respond to Perry’s revelation. He stated, “I’ve been giving it some thought, you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch, Matthew Perry?” When the tweet caught the attention of the actor he hilariously declined the offer and joked, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal).”

I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

Justin Trudeau became the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada in 2015 and has been in power ever since.

