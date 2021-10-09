When Young Saif Ali Khan Met Satyajit Ray and Greeted Him With 'Aadab': Watch Video

An old video has surfaced online where a young Saif Ali Khan can be seen greeting legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. In the clip, the actor was accompanying his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore to an event, where he met the late filmmaker for the first time. He could be seen greeting Ray with ‘aadab’. The video was posted on Reddit. Netizens also reacted to Sharmila Tagore’s actions and compared her with every typical mother.

One user wrote, “Sharmila is my mom pulling and tugging me beside her to introduce me to the relatives. This is a cute video, ngl!” whereas another commented she ‘(did) not look like a mom of a teenager’ in the clip.

“Sharmila is every Indian mom, trying to pull her kid into the limelight. Liking that Saif did an ‘aadab’, the Pataudi upbringing is strong. Thank you for sharing OP. The behind-the-screens always give a glimpse of stars as regular people,” another user said.

“Did I just see Ibrahim Ali Khan!" a user wrote pointing out similarities between Saif Ali Khan and his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif’s mother actress Sharmila Tagore and Satyajit Ray were frequent collaborators. Her debut film Apur Sansar (The World of Apu) was directed by Ray.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, on the work front, was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha.

The actor recently completed the shooting of Adipurush and the filmmaker took to social media to celebrate with a couple of photos.

The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil".

