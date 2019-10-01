Whenever Good Happens, It Reminds Me of Doors I Used to Knock for Auditions, Says Vicky Kaushal

The marvellous box-office success of Uri- The Surgical Strike turned Vicky Kaushal into the quintessential Bollywood star. He was growing in stature via films such as Masaan, Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. Then Raazi and Sanju set the stage for him. All he needed was a leap of faith, and Uri did exactly that.

Kaushal was the poster boy of indie cinema before becoming one of the most talked-about leading men of Bollywood. During a Q&A round at the Jagran Film Festival, the actor opened up about the newfound stardom and whether he's ever found himself in the middle of conflict between indie and commercial cinema.

"I was looking for good scripts then. I'm looking for good scripts now. In my head, there's no demarcation between indie films and mainstream films. My demarcation is that there's a script that I can connect with and there's a certain script that I cannot connect with. Now, that could be made in Rs 100 or made on the budget of Rs 100 crore. So if I get a script like Masaan today, I will jump into it," Kaushal told film critic Rajeev Masand at the Jagran Film Fetsival in Mumbai.

He further said, "It's been a very organic journey and the labels that I have got, I've just gotten them. I have no contribution to it. I've just played my parts and done my hard work and I'm sure those labels will keep changing."

Kaushal may have fared well at leaping from independent studios to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions but he's made sure he doesn't venture far away from the artiste he originally started out as.

"All the positivity and love that a successful actor gets from people is such a beautiful thing that it tends to pick your feet up a few inches above the ground. But then it's your upbringing, the people you're surrounded with bring you down. What also matters is that what kind of journey you had-- how suddenly you have gotten it (success) and how much you have worked towards it. It's been four years for me but the first year came after the six years of struggle. So whenever good happens, I don't why but it still reminds me of the doors that I used to knock for the auditions,” said Kaushal.

Kaushal credited his family and friends from his engineering days for keeping him sane in the unpredictable business of entertainment.

He said, "By God's grace my journey has been such that where I've climbed each step of the ladder so I know how it is over there. I want to treat every step as my first step. I feel staying with my family also helps. I'm very connected to my engineering friends who don't see me as an actor. All they want to know from me is the gossip in the industry (laughs)."

The actor will next be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

