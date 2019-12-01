Take the pledge to vote

Whenever My Kids Go Out, I Ask Them for 'Hisaab', Says Kajol

Kajol admitted that its important for her kids to understand the value of money. She has two children--Nysa and Yug.

Updated:December 1, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
Kajol Devgn is a popular face in the Bollywood industry. Despite the unnecessary pressure on actresses to look glamorous, the actress claims to care little to none for the industry's beauty standards. Seems she is also like the typical mother in the sense that she asks her kids for 'hisaab' or account when when they go out. She admitted that its important for her kids to understand the value of money. She has two children--Nysa and Yug.

In a recent interview with Filmfare Kajol revealed that she never considered herself to be more than average looking. For this reason, she always relied on being confident and smart in her ways. She added that her own mother and grandmother had been her role models in the matter.

Kajol is grounded even in terms of money. She revealed that she prefers to be careful with where she spends her money and does the same with her children. Talking about this she said, "Whenever my kids go out, I ask them for a hisaab. They get annoyed but they have to give me an account. It's important for them to understand the value of money"

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her next appearance on the big screen alongside hubby Ajay in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Not only that but in the coming year, she will also be making her digital debut. Expressing her excitement for the same she said, "I'm happy that these mediums have developed. We're living in a digital age. For an actor, it's one of the finest times. You have wider choices and wider audiences."

