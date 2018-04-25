GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Where Will Ranveer Singh Be Spending His 'Summer Holidays'? Find Out Here

The actor, 32, says he is looking forward to a "relaxing vacation, while gorging on some amazing food and as always letting my hair down and having some fun under the Swiss sun."

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Yogen Shah)
Bollywood's livewire actor Ranveer Singh says Switzerland is his kind of country and he is all set to jet off for a summer break there.

Ranveer, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region.

"Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer said in a statement.

The region includes the Montreux also called "the pearl of Swiss Riviera", Lausanne -- the Olympic capital, surrounded by vineyards, a trio of hills rolling down to the lake and a medieval cathedral; and Lavaux, a Unesco world heritage site.

The actor, 32, says he is looking forward to a "relaxing vacation, while gorging on some amazing food and as always letting my hair down and having some fun under the Swiss sun."

On the acting front, Ranveer has just wrapped up shooting for director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

