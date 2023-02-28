Bollywood’s new mum, Alia Bhatt recently made a dazzling entry on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2023. The actress took the gala event by storm, stunning fans with her amazing transformation, post her pregnancy. Alia who embraced motherhood, by welcoming her daughter Raha with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor in November last year, highly impressed the internet’s fashion police with her sartorial attire, from the shelves of the clothing brand Costarellos.

Recently, a video of the Brahmastra actress from the award night grabbed the attention of netizens. The visual clip shared on Instagram by the entertainment website Instant Bollywood, revealed Alia struggling to click a selfie with her fans from an android phone. “When iPhone users use android,” read the caption of the post.

The now-viral clip captures Alia Bhatt, decked up in an elegant, pastel green-hued flowy dress, having a plunging neckline, accompanied by dramatic, ruffled sleeves. The actress paired her thigh-high slit dress with a magnificent diamond and emerald-encrusted necklace. Flaunting her flawless skin, she opted for minimal makeup, rounding off her glamorous avatar with open tresses.

Upon the urging of her admirers standing on the other side of the barrier, one of the female event organisers handed Alia an android phone to take a picture. However, the actress seemed confused about how to operate the device, unable to find the selfie camera in it. After tossing and turning the cell phone in her hand, she asked the woman for help.

“Yeh selfie camera kaha hai? (Where’s the selfie camera?)” Alia asked the woman, as written in the textual layout of the video. When the actress finally found the camera application, she rotated the phone and clicked a group selfie with her admirers, flashing her adorable smile.

Not long ago, Alia Bhatt slammed the media for invading her privacy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress alleged that two men had secretly clicked her photos while she was inside her home. Sharing the pictures on her now-deleted Instagram stories, Alia tagged the Mumbai Police to her post, urging them to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the romantic comedy.

