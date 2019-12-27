Whether You're on Right Side or Left Side, Just Don't Do Violence: Akshay Kumar on CAA Protests
The film fraternity continues to be divided over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has resulted in massive nationwide protests.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Mumbai: In the wake of the ongoing nationwide unrest over the amended citizenship law, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has urged people to not resort to violence.
India has been witnessing country-wide protests which was triggered by the police crackdown in UP's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia after their students demonstrated against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"I don't like violence. Whether you're on the right side or the left side (of political spectrum), just don't do violence. Don't destroy anybody's property. Just be away from violence, and say whatever you want to say to each other with positivity. Nobody should destroy anybody's personal property," the actor said in a group interview.
Several members from the Indian film fraternity have voiced their opposition to the Bill and have come out in protest against it. Last week, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Anubhav Sinha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Reema Kagti, Javed Jaffrey and Swara Bhasker, among others, marched through the streets of Mumbai to oppose the amended citizenship law.
On Tuesday, National Award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua, who has served as part of many government bodies both under the Narendra Modi government and UPA, withdrew his film Bhoga Khirikee (Broken Window), which was produced by Priyanka Chopra, from the upcoming Assam film awards in protest against the Bill.
On the other hand, actors like Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Kangana Ranaut among others, have shown support in favour of the government's decision to impose the CAA.
