'Which Blue Film...': Nora Fatehi Shocked to Know About Ranbir Kapoor's Towel Dance

Ranbir Kapoor made an iconic debut in the film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya back in 2007. Although the film did not do well, Ranbir’s famous towel-dropping scene created a nationwide sensation. It was much talked about and still remains an iconic moment in Ranbir’s career. However, not everyone seems to be well versed in the scene in question. Nora Fatehi recently left people in splits after she got to know about the scene and even called the movie a ‘blue film’.

Nora Fatehi recently participated in a game of heads-up with Bollywood Bubble where she was asked to name famous celebrities through their hook steps. Despite her rapid responses, she was unable to name Ranbir Kapoor. She was given a hint by the interviewer, who mimicked the towel scene from Jab Se Tere Naina starring Ranbir but she was unable to grasp it.

She initially started naming actresses like Kajol but when the talk show host told her it is a man, she was left shocked and exclaimed, “It’s a man? He removed his towel? Which blue film is this?” leaving the host in splits.

She later recognized Ranbir from the hook step of the song Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She correctly guessed the names of celebs like Aamir Khan, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan through their dance moves.

Nora appeared in Bhuj: The Pride of India as a supporting actor after establishing herself as a regular on reality television, in music videos, and as the go-to performer for spectacular dance routines in movies like Satyamev Jayate and its sequel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.