While Fans Wonder Where Did the Dothraki Go in Game of Thrones, Here Are the Possibilities

Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season long saga in May, with many unanswered questions to plague people's minds. One prominent one was the fate of the Dothraki horde, who sailed across the seas with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to Westeros, only to be suggestively killed off in a great visual effects sequence that involved the savages' weapons ignited, as they thundered towards the forces of the Night King.

It may seem like the entire fleet of the Dothraki was left for dead in The Long Night episode, they do make a comeback in the later episodes when Daenerys decides to attack King's Landing. Some of them also appear in the funeral ceremony conducted at Winterfell, but not as many needed to take over King's Landing.

So what could've happened with the most-feared forces in Game of Thrones? Here are the possibilities:

Not with Grey Worm and The Unsullied

Considering the Dothraki are wary of allegiance, except towards their Khal, its highly unlikely that they boarded the ship with Grey Worm. Moreover, there was no sign of them on the Unsullied ships.

The Dothraki are not in Westeros

The Dothraki's fear plagued the minds of the lords of Westeros, who were scared of their pillaging ways. It is unlikely that they were welcome to stay back after the great war between the two queens- Daenerys and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)- was over. Also, they don't have the wherewithal to manage the high life of Westeros, that is money and means.

The Dothraki are clueless without the Khal

The Dothrakis are trained to obey and follow the Khal. When Daenerys dies in season 8, it is likely that they are left in the lurking, without a leader to lead their cause, whatever it maybe. There's a possibility that a new Khal will rise amongst them, but the makers were a little insensitive towards their combined character arc.

The Dothraki basically sum up everything wrong with the final season of Game of Thrones. What becomes of them eventually is still shrouded in mystery, worthy of being unlocked by fans and watchers. What's your take on their fate?

Follow @News18Movies for more