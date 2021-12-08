Kapil Sharma Has Two Siblings And Very Little Is Known About Them; Know About His Brother And Sister

Comedy king Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. For decades, he has been ruling over the hearts and minds of the audience and entertaining the world. Ask a child or an elderly, everyone knows who Kapil Sharma is. And while everyone knows that Kapil is nothing short of a celebrity, his journey was full of struggle.

What we also don’t know much about is the family members of the star comedian. So let’s find out who all are in Kapil’s family.

Kapil Sharma’s family does not have any connection with the entertainment industry. Despite Kapil being so famous nationally as well internationally, his family has largely remained away from the limelight. The superstar comedian’s mother, wife, his two siblings — Ashok and Puja — are away from the entertainment world. Being the youngest in the family, Kapil is the most pampered among all the siblings.

Kapil’s brother Ashok Sharma is two years elder to him and is the head constable in Amritsar’s rural police. Kapil’s sister Puja is also away from the limelight. She is married and is a mother to a child.

Recently, Sunny Deol was seen with his son Karan Deol promoting his upcoming film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil had a lot of fun with the father-son duo. Besides, Kapil had a great time with the team of Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth as well.

As far as work is concerned, Kapil is currently hosting the hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show where he invites celebrities from world television and Bollywood.

