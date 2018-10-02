English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Whisky is Coming: Game of Thrones-inspired Liquor To Go on Sale in December
This limited-edition offering, to be available in India starting December, is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show - the White Walkers - and is here for fans to enjoy as anticipation builds towards the final season.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
A Game of Thrones-inspired whisky is here in celebration of the hit TV series. Johnnie Walker on Monday unveiled the new White Walker by Johnnie Walker in collaboration with HBO® and Game of Thrones.
This limited-edition offering, to be available in India starting December, is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show - the White Walkers - and is here for fans to enjoy as anticipation builds towards the final season, said a statement.
It is created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside a small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker. Harper has used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating it.
"Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night's Watch who have ventured north of the wall - so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky," said Harper.
Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing and Retail at HBO, said: "We knew there was fan appetite for a 'Game of Thrones' whisky and once we saw the vision from Johnnie Walker for a way to collaborate, we knew the idea was perfect and the time was now. We're confident fans will enjoy sipping this delicious whisky as they wait for season eight and beyond."
This limited-edition offering, to be available in India starting December, is inspired by the most enigmatic and feared characters on the hit show - the White Walkers - and is here for fans to enjoy as anticipation builds towards the final season, said a statement.
It is created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside a small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker. Harper has used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating it.
"Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night's Watch who have ventured north of the wall - so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky," said Harper.
Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing and Retail at HBO, said: "We knew there was fan appetite for a 'Game of Thrones' whisky and once we saw the vision from Johnnie Walker for a way to collaborate, we knew the idea was perfect and the time was now. We're confident fans will enjoy sipping this delicious whisky as they wait for season eight and beyond."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...