English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Whitney Houston Documentary Set To Release In July
It contains several new glimpses into the late performer's past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Whitney, a documentary on the life and career of singer-actress Whitney Houston, will release in the US on July 6.
Roadside Attractions Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff and Miramax CEO Bill Block made the announcement in this regard, reported variety.com.
The Kevin Macdonald film offers a closer look inside Houston's personal and public life. It contains several new glimpses into the late performer's past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career.
"I approached Whitney's life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully," Macdonald said, adding, "I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault' while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, ‘Whitney' is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew."
Houston, a music icon, died in February 2012. She was found dead in a bathtub in a hotel room.
Also Watch
Roadside Attractions Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff and Miramax CEO Bill Block made the announcement in this regard, reported variety.com.
The Kevin Macdonald film offers a closer look inside Houston's personal and public life. It contains several new glimpses into the late performer's past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career.
"I approached Whitney's life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully," Macdonald said, adding, "I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault' while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, ‘Whitney' is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew."
Houston, a music icon, died in February 2012. She was found dead in a bathtub in a hotel room.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- 'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Tequila: The Spirit of Mexico Birthed by a Revolution
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics