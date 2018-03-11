Whitney Houston Documentary Set To Release In July

Whitney, a documentary on the life and career of singer-actress Whitney Houston, will release in the US on July 6.Roadside Attractions Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff and Miramax CEO Bill Block made the announcement in this regard, reported variety.com.The Kevin Macdonald film offers a closer look inside Houston's personal and public life. It contains several new glimpses into the late performer's past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career."I approached Whitney's life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully," Macdonald said, adding, "I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault' while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, ‘Whitney' is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew."Houston, a music icon, died in February 2012. She was found dead in a bathtub in a hotel room.