Who According to Krishna Shroff Would Win the Dance Battle? Jackie Shroff or Tiger Shroff or Disha Patani

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff has become a celebrity, thanks to her social media presence, gym stints with brother Tiger Shroff and fitness videos. During a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Krishna revealed that sports was always Tiger’s first choice and Bollywood was a ‘fall back option’. Given the actor’s stupendous agility, this should not come as a surprise. The fitness enthusiast mentioned that Tiger’s choice to pursue acting worked amazing for him as she feels he is killing it.

When asked who would win a dance battle – Krishna, Tiger, Jackie or Disha Patani. “A hundred percent dad,” said the diva. “Tiger is skilled to another level, but dad can let loose, be free and not get bothered by what people will think of him,” she added.

It comes as a given fact in Bollywood for star kids to enter the world of cinema. However, it was different for Krishna. When asked about her take, she said, “Bollywood didn’t seem like a place for me. Maybe when I am old and bored, I will give it a try.”

She added that currently there are many things she feels passionate and excited about. She loves to explore and engage in different things. Referring to Tiger’s singing debut last year, she said it is inspiring for her to see him explore his passion. Krishna wants to collaborate with Tiger on a song before a film.

The 28-year-old made her debut with the recently released track titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. Asked about her thoughts on being compared to Tiger and Jackie, she called it “unfair.” “What my father created for himself and has done till date is unmatchable. What Tiger has done in such a short span is so impressive. I chose my own path, which is similar but different. So, people should live and let live,” stated Krishna.

