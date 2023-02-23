Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 18, in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old’s death due to cardiac arrest sent shockwaves in the industry. His funeral was held on February 20, and everyone in the family paid their respects to Taraka Ratna. A video, shared on YouTube by the Telugu Film Producers Council, shows Taraka Ratna’s wife Alekhya Reddy crying inconsolably as daughter Nishika and other family members tried their best to calm her down. Family members like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and his wife Swathi were also present for the last rites.

Fans shared their condolences on Telugu actor Taraka Ratna’s demise. One user commented, “It’s really sad by Taraka Ratna death he is so a pure-hearted person with always smile on his face much power and blessings to his wife and children…”. Others lamented how Taraka Ratna’s family members had to perform his last rites on his 40th birthday (February 22). Some also appreciated how his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna took over the responsibilities at the funeral.

Taraka Ratna’s death left his wife Alekhya devastated. She felt sick on February 18 after hearing the news of his demise. According to reports, Alekhya had not eaten anything for two days as she was looking after her children, Nishika, Reya and Tanai Ram. She has not been able to come to terms with the tragedy her family is facing at this juncture.

Jr NTR was seen making his way to his late cousin’s funeral. The actor was spotted with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Actor Kalyanram, among other celebrities, was also spotted at the venue.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, late N T Rama Rao. Taraka suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the launch of the state-wide padayatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh. He collapsed at the rally and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Nara Lokesh, son of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, is Taraka Ratna’s cousin.

Taraka Ratna acted in films like Amaravathi and the web series 9 Hours before venturing into politics.

