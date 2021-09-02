‘Who Are You?’ Man Asks Sara Ali Khan in Airport Queue; See Her Reply

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She arrived with her mother, Amrita Singh who was also spotted by the paparazzi. Sara, surprisingly, ditched the VIP entry and decided to take the regular gate. While she was waiting in the queue to enter the terminal, the photographers requested Sara to pose for them. A passenger standing in line behind Sara was not aware of her identity. She also had her face mask on. Seeing the paparazzi following her, the person who was waiting for his turn asked Sara, “What’s your name?" To which, she politely responded saying, “I am Sara, sir." Sara wore a white shirt and a pair of denim shorts. She rounded off her OOTD with a colourful bag and a colourful pair of flats.

A video of the actress taking the regular gate at the airport was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Take a look:

Recently, Sara returned from a lovely getaway in Ladakh. She was accompanied by actress Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal on the trip. Much to the delight of her fans, Sara documented her trip with regular updates and entertaining snippets on Instagram.

On the work front, Sara performed vigorous drills for the television program Mission Frontline. Last month, the show premiered on Discovery + as its original. Sara appeared in a never-seen-before avatar, taking the role of a commando in the episodes. She also trained with the Veerangana force of Assam Police. Veerangana is the first all-women commando unit of India.

On Independence Day, Sara shared a special video. In the caption, she wished her fans and quoted Mahatma Gandhi. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life,” it read.

Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be playing a dual role in the upcoming film. The shooting of the film was wrapped up in March.

