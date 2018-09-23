English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
So who do you think is prettier, Alia or the breathtaking skies behind her?
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Alia Bhatt's Instagram is a box full of gems. Be it off the set hullabaloo or her endearing cat, the actress makes sure her fans get most of it.
On Saturday, she posted a picture of herself from the flight. As she tries to draw attention to the pretty clouds outside the window, she sleeps peacefully looking gorgeous as ever. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Forever that girl who gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colours."
Take a look at her picture
The photo is probably on one of Alia’s journey between Mumbai and Bulgaria. The Raazi actress was off to the European country with Ranbir Kapoor, to shoot for her upcoming film Brahmastra.
In the film, Alia will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South star Nagarjuna, among others. The film is slated to release on August 15 next year.
Recently she made headlines, when on her father Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, the actress announced Sadak 2 as her next project, with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and sister Pooja Bhatt.
Sadak 2 is a special project for the Bhatt family for multiple reasons. Along with marking the comeback of Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, it will also be Alia and Mahesh Bhatt’s first film together.
Reportedly the film will deal with the issue of depression. Dutt, who was also in the 1991 original, will play a drug survivor in the new film. Speculations are rife that Alia will play his daughter.
