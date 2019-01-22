English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who Has Seen That Film: Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika Being Compared to Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro
Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan, again!
Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan, again! In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress addressed the comparisons being drawn between her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro.
As soon as the trailer of Manikarnika dropped online, many people pointed to a line of dialogue similar to that of Hrithik's movie. At the end of the Manikarnika trailer, Kangana is heard saying, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” The line from Hrithik's Mohenjo Daro goes like this: “Antar hai maham. Tujhe Mohenjo Daro pe raj karna hai, aur mujhe seva.”
When asked about it, Kangana promptly said, “Who has seen that film? Let’s not even get there."
The two actors were involved in a row which began after Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her "ex-boyfriend". What followed was an exchange of legal complaints and mud-slinging.
This is next in the line of Kangana’s fiery statements against Hrithik. The two have worked together in films like Kites and Krrish 3. They got closer during the shooting of Krrish 3, but later drifted apart.
Meanwhile, Manikarnika, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, will release this Friday.
