Who is a More Talented Actor Ayushmann Or Rajkummar? Bhumi Pednekar's Reply

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy shooting Abhishek Chaubey's Son Chiraiya with Sushant Singh Rajput, recently made some shocking revelations on a talk show, where she had gone with her BFF Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo has previously worked together in two superhit films Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.During an appearance on Neha Dhupia's BFFs with Vogue, Bhumi was asked to choose between Ayushmann and Newton star Rajkummar Rao on the basis of talent, according to a statement in IANS report.To which Bhumi quickly said, "Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar."Ayushmann, who has worked with Rajkummar in last year's hit movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, also went to take a dig at his contemporary and said "he should hire a new stylist."Keeping it all fun, Ayushmann further said that Bhumi, who played his oversized wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been and still is a "heavyweight" actor."Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation."