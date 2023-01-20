Who Is Adil Khan Durrani, The Husband of Entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant?

On May 29, 2022, Rakhi Sawant tied the nuptial knot with Indian entrepreneur Adil Khan Durrani. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their married life. But have you ever wondered who Adil Khan Durrani is? Adil Khan Durrani is an Indian businessman from Mysore, Karnataka. Adil Khan Durrani is the managing director of ‘Used Car’ in Mysore, according to his LinkedIn page. His Instagram profile paints a picture of him as a workaholic. His social media pages are likewise flooded with images of pricey vehicles. On Instagram, he has more than 6 lakh followers. His photos give the impression that he leads a posh lifestyle. Now, let’s talk about the married life of Adil and Rakhi.

Rakhi claimed that Adil entered her life while she was going through a very challenging time and encouraged her to move on from the past. Rakhi admitted that Adil proposed to her but due to the age difference, she rejected him. But Adil persuaded her by giving examples like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Rakhi said that she and Adil were married in 2022 and that they had a judicial marriage and nikkah within three months of the first meeting. She further disclosed that Adil warned her not to discuss their marriage since it would be problematic for him. But later Rakhi on her social media revealed their nikkah. In the pictures, Rakhi donned a beige dupatta and a white and pink sharara and Adil appeared in simple jeans and a shirt. In the image, both were seen signing their marriage registration certification and paperwork.

Rakhi is now trapped in a legal battle as actress Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint against her. As per the latest update, the Amboli Police has taken Rakhi Sawant into custody.

