Who Is Aditi Sagar? Know The Success Story Of The Monster Song Fame

Aditi Sagar is an Indian singer, who mainly works in the Kannada film industry. She made her singing debut at the age of 14. She sang the song Dum Maro Dum from Raambo 2, which emerged as a chartbuster. Later, she lent her vocals to other popular songs like The Bengaluru Song from French Biryani and The Monster Song from KGF: Chapter 2, which garnered her massive popularity in the Kannada film industry. Recently, Aditi shared the secret behind the huge success of The Monster Song, which helped her gain pan-India recognition.

Aditi Sagar, the younger daughter of actor and art director Arun Sagar, said that she wrote the lyrics of the song before singing it. Aditi also revealed that she has done this only because Yash asked her to write it. Since the movie was a pan-India release, Aditi wrote this one song in multiple languages and Yash sang it himself. She also said that there are three people behind the success of The Monster Song from KGF: Chapter 2. And they are – actor Yash, director Prashanth Neel and music director Ravi Basrur.

Apart from singing, Aditi Sagar also recently tried her hand at acting. She made her acting debut with the Kannada-language action drama film Vedha. The movie is directed by Harsha and produced by Geeta Shivarajkumar under the banner of Geeta Pictures, in association with Zee Studios. The film starred Shiva Rajkumar and Ganavi Laxman in the lead roles. Aditi played the role of Shiva Rajkumar’s daughter, Kanaka, in Vedha.

During a media interaction, ahead of the film’s release, the young actress said that she was always interested in acting. She also shared that her father helped her a lot in doing justice to her character in Vedha. Her father advised her to think like Kanaka to get into the skin of the character efficiently.

