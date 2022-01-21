Who is Allu Arjun's Voice in Hindi Version of Pushpa: The Rise? Details Inside

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise rocked the box office and has emerged as the biggest grosser of 2021. While it has garnered praise in the southern territory with its Telugu and Tamil versions, the Hindi version of the film has also become a massive hit.

The Hindi version of the Telugu action drama has now established Allu Arjun as a pan India star. As the film has created a buzz among the Hindi audiences, have you ever wondered who is the voice behind Allu Arjun’s character in the Hindi version of the film.

Golmaal fame Shreyas Talpade has given the voice for Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa in the Hindi version. Shreyas recently shared a video on Twitter featuring himself in the studio dubbing for the film.

“THANK YOUUUU FOR YOUR LOVE! I am beyond happy with the kind of response my voice has gotten in #PushpaHindi Keep the love coming. @alluarjun kya Recordतोड़ dhamaka किया hai! #Pushpa…jhukkega nahi and blockbuster numbers…rukkega nahiii,” Shreyas tweeted.

THANK YOUUUU FOR YOUR LOVE! I am beyond happy with the kind of response my voice has gotten in #PushpaHindi 🙌🏻❤️ Keep the love coming. @alluarjun kya Recordतोड़ dhamaka किया hai! #Pushpa…jhukkega nahi and blockbuster numbers…rukkega nahiii😎 pic.twitter.com/ioB1GDOPvC— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) December 21, 2021

In the video, Shreyas can be seen saying one of the film’s popular dialogues, Pushpa Pushpraj… Main Jhukega Nahi.’

“It is always a matter of great happiness for every artist when your work is appreciated. I consider myself very lucky. I don’t do dubbing on a regular basis. The only film I had dubbed before Pushpa was The Lion King which also did a great job at the box office,” Shreyas was quoted as saying by ETimes.

While appreciating the excellent performance of Allu Arjun, Sheyas said that every actor dreams to play such a role and to deliver such dialogues. He added that I am glad that I could reach out to the audience through my voice though I could not play that character.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has also expressed his gratitude to Shreyas for being his voice in the Hindi version of the blockbuster movie.

