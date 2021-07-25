Who is Arjun Bijlani, the First Confirmed Contestant of Bigg Boss OTT?

As per report, actor Arjun Bijlani has been finalised as the first contestant of Bigg Boss new season, which will be premiering on Voot Select starting August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the first leg of the reality show which will arrive exclusively on OTT before going on TV.

Arjun has been in talks to feature on BB for some years and he will finally be doing it in 2021. He has entertained the audience with his popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin 2 and 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan and several other daily soaps. He is a very popular face in the TV industry and has been for some years now. He is currently part of Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which has been completely shot in the Cape Town amid the pandemic.

As far as reality shows are concerned, Arjun has also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 in 2016. He has hosted Dance Deewane 1 and 2 and Kitchen Champion 5. With such a long list of TV show credits to his name, Arjun is all set to enter the BB house.

As for the web, Arjun has done State Of Siege: 26/11 in 2020 and also featured in several music videos like Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa and Ishq Tanha.

Arjun is married to Sneha Bijlani since 2013 and the couple has a baby boy named Ayaan who they welcomed in 2015.

Earlier in April this year, when Arjun spoke to News18 about his plans on participating in BB, he had said, “Honestly, I would prefer doing different characters but you never say never. Also, because the current situation is such that you really can’t comment on what you end up deciding. I guess I’ll cross the bridge when it comes."

Seems like the ‘Bigg Boss’ moment for Arjun has finally arrived. Judging by his likeability factor and the fact that he is one of TV’s most famous faces, chances are he will do great in the show.

