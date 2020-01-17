Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?

While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal film trailer has dropped on social media, many are left wondering who the new actress playing Leena is in the film? While publicity machinery somewhat relies on Kartik-Sara pairing in the upcoming film, it never came to light that Arushi Sharma was also cast, that too as one of the lead characters, pivotal to the storyline in Love Aaj Kal.

Now, if you see the title of the film in the poster it refers to as a 'Kal' (past) and Arushi plays ex-flame of Kartik in Love Aaj Kal. The trailer cut gives her ample time to make an impact, as much as it gives to Sara and Kartik.

Arushi's character Leena is that of a school girl in the film who grows up falling in love with Kartik and his cute ways. Their love story is set in the '90s and both actors look the part and pull of their screen age convincingly. While Kartik's character Veer does his on-screen 'aashiqui,' we see Leena keeping him in check, also breaking boundaries in love.

There's also a hint of heartbreak for Veer when Leena seemingly gets separated from at a train station. In all, Love Aaj Kal trailer promises a love story filled with colourful and emotional moments and it remains to be seen how much of an impact it creates at the box office. Director Imitiaz Ali seems to have a handle on his characters in Love Aaj Kal, and makes Leena and Arushi Sharma a certain look out for when the movie comes out on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Sad part is Randeep Hooda does not make an appearance in the trendy trailer and can be seen in soft focus in one of the shots. Only is you look closely.

Check out Arushi's another short film with Dhruv Sehgal on YouTube.

