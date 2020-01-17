Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?

Arushi has previously worked with Dhruv Sehgal on an independent YouTube video. She will be playing Leena in Love Aaj Kal.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
Arushi Sharma in a still from Love Aaj Kal.

While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal film trailer has dropped on social media, many are left wondering who the new actress playing Leena is in the film? While publicity machinery somewhat relies on Kartik-Sara pairing in the upcoming film, it never came to light that Arushi Sharma was also cast, that too as one of the lead characters, pivotal to the storyline in Love Aaj Kal.

Now, if you see the title of the film in the poster it refers to as a 'Kal' (past) and Arushi plays ex-flame of Kartik in Love Aaj Kal. The trailer cut gives her ample time to make an impact, as much as it gives to Sara and Kartik.

Arushi's character Leena is that of a school girl in the film who grows up falling in love with Kartik and his cute ways. Their love story is set in the '90s and both actors look the part and pull of their screen age convincingly. While Kartik's character Veer does his on-screen 'aashiqui,' we see Leena keeping him in check, also breaking boundaries in love.

There's also a hint of heartbreak for Veer when Leena seemingly gets separated from at a train station. In all, Love Aaj Kal trailer promises a love story filled with colourful and emotional moments and it remains to be seen how much of an impact it creates at the box office. Director Imitiaz Ali seems to have a handle on his characters in Love Aaj Kal, and makes Leena and Arushi Sharma a certain look out for when the movie comes out on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Sad part is Randeep Hooda does not make an appearance in the trendy trailer and can be seen in soft focus in one of the shots. Only is you look closely.

Check out Arushi's another short film with Dhruv Sehgal on YouTube.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram