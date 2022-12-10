Who is Ashu Reddy? The Actress Seen With Ram Gopal Varma in ‘Toe Licking’ Video

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked yet another controversy after a video clip of him licking and kissing actress Ashu Reddy’s feet went viral on the Internet. Social media users were left disgusted at the director’s shocking stint during the promotions of his film Dangerous, where he was seen getting playful with the actress.

As the Internet continues to slam the controversial filmmaker, Ashu’s fame seems to be skyrocketing with all the negative publicity. Here’s more about the Tollywood diva, who has suddenly caught the attention of all.

Ashu, who predominantly works in Telugu films, is a Dallas-based social media sensation and a content creator. The 26-year-old made her debut with the 2018 Telugu-language romance drama, Chal Mohan Ranga. The actress is quite active on social media, dropping snippets of her bold photoshoots.

The actress rose to fame after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019, hosted by popular actor Nagarjuna. Though Ashu’s journey at the BB House was short-lived, she earned critical acclaim for being unafraid to speak her mind and voicing her strong opinions.

During one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu, the actress made a bold statement confessing that she had dated two guys at the same time on multiple occasions. She said, “When two guys come in front of me with a good dressing style, why would I not date them?"

She was evicted from Bigg Boss during the fifth week. Ashu, who enjoys a fanbase of over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, shares a close connection with RGV. Earlier, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a video on YouTube titled, “Nine Bold Reasons Why I Love RGV”. The actress also has a whopping 2. 40 lakh subscribers on her YouTube channel.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma is one of the filmmakers who often draws criticism for his controversial remarks and outspoken nature. From

making films like Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag to directing semi-pornographic movies

such as God, Sex, And Truth, the filmmaker is always making headlines for all

the wrong reasons.

RGV’s Dangerous, released on December 9, revolves around two lesbians. The film features actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The posters indicate that the movie is packed with sensuous scenes between the two actresses.

