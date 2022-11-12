Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani Actress Grabs Eyeballs Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik's Divorce Rumours

Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage is rumoured to be on the rocks. Amid the speculations of their divorce, several unconfirmed reports have emerged claiming that the trouble in their paradise is because of the Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar with whom Shoaib appeared in an intimate photoshoot recently. It is important to note neither the couple has confirmed their divorce rumours nor Ayesha Omar’s connection with the matter has been proven.

Who is Ayesha Omar?

Ayesha Omar is a well-known Pakistani YouTuber and actress. In her home country, the actress is also regarded as a fashion icon and is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses. Ayesha has made a mark in several movies like Karachi Se Lahore, Yalghaar, Kaaf Kangana and many more.

Ayesha Omar’s career

Ayesha Omar made her debut as a leading lady in the 2015 romantic comedy Karachi Se Lahore, followed by supporting roles in the 2017 war film Yalghaar along with the 2019 drama Kaaf Kangana.

Apart from her acting skills, Omar is also a singer and released two albums in 2012, titled Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi, for which she won the Lux Style Award for Best Album. The actress further released her third album, Gimme Gimme, in the year 2013.

Ayesha Omar is an excellent host, having hosted the morning shows such as Yeh Waqt Hai Mera and others on CNBC Pakistan. She also started a YouTube channel where she posts quality content. Besides that, Ayesha is also a model and has appeared in television commercials such as Kurkure, Pantene and more.

Is Ayesha the reason behind Sania-Shoaib’s rocky marriage?

While rumours of Sania and Shoaib’s divorce continue to circulate on social media, photos of Shoaib and Ayesha are also doing rounds online. Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar posed for a bold photoshoot in 2021. Later, in an interview, Malik praised her and revealed that Ayesha was extremely helpful to him during their shoot.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s divorce rumours

Sania and Shoaib have not made any public statements regarding their divorce. They continue to follow each other on Instagram. Sania’s cryptic posts, captions, and stories, on the other hand, hinted at the trouble in their lives. Sania recently posted a photo of herself with her son with the caption, “The moments that get me through the hardest days Izhaan Mirza Malik.”

She also wrote on her Instagram stories a few days ago, “Where do broken hearts go?” ANI also reported another intriguing detail– Sania recently relocated to a new home in Dubai. She was previously staying in a villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik.

