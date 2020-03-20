Who is Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for Coronavirus

In what is probably the first Bollywood celebrity victim of COVID-19, singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She later confirmed the news by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

"Hello everyone. For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," she wrote on Instagram.

Kapoor, now 41, was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow but later moved to London after marriage. However, she returned to India in 2012 to pursue a career in music.

She started with a song titled ‘Jugni ji’ for a music video but she had to wait for two more years for her breakthrough song. The song titled ‘Baby Doll’ made many stars in one go. The Ragini MMS song was composed by the Meet Brothers and featured Sunny Leone. It became an instant hit and remained the most viewed Hindi song for a long time on YouTube.

Kapoor’s second big hit came in the form of Happy New Year’s song ‘Kamlee’, which was soon followed by Roy’s ‘Chittiyan Kalaaiyaan’.

She went on to sing for films such as All Is Well (Nachan Farrate), Dilwale (Tukur Tukur) and Udta Punjab (Da Da Dasse).

She was recently heard in films like Tera Intzaar and Baazaar.

Here is a playlist of her top songs: