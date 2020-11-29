Who is Deep Sidhu, the Punjabi Actor Participating in the Farmer's Protests?

Recently, a video from the ongoing Delhi Chalo farmers protest march went viral, where a protestor could be seen speaking in English, explaining why the farmers are protesting.

The person in the video is Deep Sidhu, a popular actor from Punjab, who is one of the many artists from the film and television industry of Punjab and Haryana, who have expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Deep Sidhu, however, has been present continously at Shambhu Barrier protest site in Haryana since the last two months.

Ever since the video went viral, the actor has unconsciously became one of the major voices from the protests. However, not everyone is pleased with the situation. Many have alleged that the actor is trying to further his own agenda and politics and is using the ongoing protests as a crutch. Sidhu, according to his social media sites, has remained unfazed by these allegations and has sworn to "keep fighting for his people."

So, who is this actor, that has managed to garner so much attention through his involvement? Deep Sidhu is an actor, who was previously a lawyer and a model. According to a report in The Quint, after studying law, Deep participated in a few competitions like Kingfisher Model Hunt and Grasim Mr India and had then pursued modelling for a while. However, he went back to law and worked with corporations like Hammonds, Disney, Sony Pictures and Balaji.

Deep began his acting career at the age of 31 with a film titled Ramta Jogi, produced by superstar Dharmendra's Vijayta Films. He became an A-lister in Punjabi film industry with the critically acclaimed and commercial 2017 hit Jora: 10 Numbaria. He played a man who turns into a gangster after facing adversity due to corrupt politicians. The sequel to the film Jora: Second Chapter was released in March 2020.

While there are polarising opinions about the actor, he has managed to garner a considerable amount of attention. He was also one of the top Twitter trends on Saturday.

Actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu is at Kundli border. He led protest at Shambu border for nearly 2 months. pic.twitter.com/WSHQJW1pNL — Sensitive Singh (@PunYaab) November 28, 2020

The farmer speaking in English who has irked the RSS-BJP ecosystem is popular Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is also a relative of BJP MP @iamsunnydeol !!Why can't farmers & their kids speak in English? @diljitdosanjh is from family of farmers, @MVenkaiahNaidu is son of farmer! pic.twitter.com/iQEg0gxE0c — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 28, 2020

Somebody needs to write an article why Deep Sidhu matters.Most non Punjabis don’t know much about the influence he holds over Youngsters.#FarmerProtest #standwithfarmerschallange #FarmersProtests #DeepSidhu pic.twitter.com/rbMLIFpPUm — Avneet Brar (@_avneet_brar) November 29, 2020

One thing is sure that he emits a massive influence over the youth and popular culture of Punjab and Haryana. It will now be left to see what the actor does in the upcoming days that are pivotal for the protests.