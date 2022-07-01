Who is Divya Sathyaraj, The Daughter of Baahubali's Katappa?

Veteran artist Sathyaraj’s daughter can compete with leading ladies in the film industry in terms of beauty and grace. Although the diva has not chosen the film business as a career option, a tour through her social media profile would cause any filmmaker to offer her a role right away as her pictures ooze style, oomph and grace. If you want to know Divya Sathyaraj, daughter of Sathyaraj who is better known to the pan-Indian audience as Katappa, allow us to introduce her to you.

Divya is on a mission to inspire positivity, and her posts often feature advice on how to love yourself, stay healthy, and increase your self-confidence. She is an expert nutritionist by profession and also shares tips on the optimum diet to stay fit.

If you look through Divya’s Instagram, you’ll see that she’s chronicled her highs and lows, struggles with her weight, and transformations. We refer to Divya as an example of “self-love.”

Divya always finds new ways to inspire you to maintain your fitness, sometimes with sports. In this picture, Divya expressed her love for hockey and recalled a fond childhood experience related to the first time she played the game. She also shared a photo of her cycling and called it an escape from monotony.

While women adore precious stones and branded clothes, Divya’s take is something entirely different. In this photo, she speaks about how she would prefer tattered jeans, glass bangles and silver jhumka over diamonds or a Louis Vuitton handbag, even going on to say she hates golden jewellery.

In 2019, Divya was given the Women Achiever Award for outstanding community contribution by Raindrops, a youth-based social organisation that uses media and entertainment to raise social consciousness. The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF), an NGO that administers the Government of India’s Midday Meal Scheme for schoolchildren, has named Divya as its goodwill ambassador.

Mahilmadhi Iyakkam, a movement she founded in 2020, aims to give malnourished and underprivileged people free access to good and nourishing meals. So even if she has no plans to join the film industry, we do think she has enough achievements to her credit. What do you think?

