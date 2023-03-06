CHANGE LANGUAGE
Who Is He? Identify The Bollywood Star In This Unseen Picture
1-MIN READ

Who Is He? Identify The Bollywood Star In This Unseen Picture

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 17:16 IST

New Delhi, India

It seems that the actor has been photogenic since the beginning and knows how to pose for the camera.

One thing that has remained the same in John Abraham since his childhood is his smile. Isn’t it true?

Are you one of those Bollywood fans who love finding out new things about celebrities? If yes, then you must have seen some childhood pictures of Indian celebs. News18 has found a childhood picture of an action star. Let’s see whether entertainment buffs can recognise who he is. Here is the image of the actor:

The actor looks adorable. We know you couldn’t have stopped yourself from saying awww. Just look at his million-dollar smile. It seems that from an early age, the actor has been photogenic and knows how to pose for the camera. But who is he? Let us give you a hint, the actor is a seasonal performer and recently appeared in one of the blockbuster movies. We are sure it’s quite easy for you now to guess who he is.

He is none other than John Abraham. The fitness icon of India looks unrecognisable in the image, right? But one thing that has remained the same in John Abraham since his childhood is his smile. Isn't it true? The action hero appeared in Pathaan recently with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been on cloud nine after the massive success of his action drama. Pathaan can easily be described as the first blockbuster of 2023.

On the work front, John Abraham has remained one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema. His skills and versatility fetch him movies from across India. He will star in Sajid Khan’s next film titled 100% with Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. He will also feature in another spy thriller with Manushi Chhillar in Tehran directed by Arun Gopalan.

