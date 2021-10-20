Who is 'Jeev Majha Guntala' Lead Actor Saorabh Choughule? All You Need to Know

Marathi television actor Saorabh Choughule has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for his performance in the romantic drama “Jeev Majha Guntala".

The actor is playing the lead role, Malhar, opposite Yogita Chavan. Many are eager to know about Saorabh private life. Without further ado, let’s get to know more about him.

The actor has reached every household in Maharashtra with his performance in the show. Many are not aware, but before entering the entertainment industry he used to work in a multi-national IT company as an engineer. Saorabh started his acting career in the theatre. He developed his acting while working with various drama institutes in the Mumbai-Dombivali area.

He has also played supporting roles in several series and films. Previously, he played the role of a villain in Jyotiba, the King of Deccan. However, his role in “Jeev Majha Guntala" was the first time he was cast in the lead. The series has given Saorabh a new identity. Based on Kolhapur, this series has created a special place in the minds of viewers in a short period.

Meanwhile, Saorabh is highly active on social media as well and stays connected with his fans by sharing his photos and reels.

For the unversed, the actor is a great photographer too. He has previously worked as a photographer to meet his financial needs. He has shot many web series as well as short films. He was also part of the crew of the movie Judwaa 2.

At the time, he had shared a photo with actor Taapsee Pannu wishing her happy birthday and sharing his experience of shooting with her. Saorabh has also worked with prominent celebrities like Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani, Aditi Rao Haidari, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam.

