Who is Jitendra Shinde? Know About Amitabh Bachchan's Bodyguard and His Salary

With growing popularity, Bollywood celebrities need loyal and trustworthy bodyguards and some of the actors have been extremely lucky in this case. From Salman Khan’s Shera to Deepika Padukone’s Jalal, some bodyguards have been associated with their respective celebrities for years now. They stand strong by the actors as a shield and shadow every time they step out in public places. With big responsibilities on their shoulder, these bodyguards are paid heavy amounts for their relentless services.

While a lot has been talked regarding Salman’s bodyguard Shera, little is known about Jitendra Shinde who serves the Bachchan family. Shinde walks like a shadow of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who attracts thousands of fans whenever he steps out. From film shootings to vacations abroad, Shinde travels along with him. Though he owns a security agency, Shinde himself ensures the safety of the megastar. A Times Now report stated that Big B pays a salary of Rs 1.5 crore annually to Shinde.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh is not a popular name, but he has been working for the actor for the last 10 years. While Salman pays Shera Rs 2 crore annually, Ravi's salary is Rs 2.7 crore, which makes him the highest-paid bodyguard of B-Town.

Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone also have trustworthy bodyguards at their service. Anushka's bodyguard Sonu is more like family to the actress and she celebrates his birthday every year. In 2018, photos of Anushka celebrating Sonu’s birthday on the sets of the film Zero had gone viral. He earns Rs 1.2 crore annually for his security service.

When it comes to Deepika, her bodyguard Jalal is more like an elder brother and every year, Deepika ties him rakhi. Jalal makes Rs 80 lakh every year, however, it was reported that his salary was revised to Rs1.2 crore.

