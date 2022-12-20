Who is Kannada Actor Darshan? A Look At His Personal Life And Career

Kannada actor Darshan landed himself in a controversy following his recent statements. He is now facing people’s wrath for it. Darshan made a scathing statement on Bhagya Devi or the Goddess of Luck, also known as Lady Luck. His comments were deemed sexist and hurtful. The actor said, “When the goddess of luck knocks on your door, drag her, strip her naked.”

The actor has been mercilessly trolled and criticised for the same. The anger culminated in a public assault on Sunday, December 18. Darshan was promoting his upcoming film Kranti at an event in Karnataka when a miscreant threw a sandal at him, the video of which went viral on the internet. Let us get to know about him and his career.

Born on February 16, 1977, Darshan is the son of veteran actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, whose real name is Mysore Srinivas. Darshan’s father was known for his antagonistic roles in Sandalwood films. Film director Dinakar is Darshan’s brother. He used to work as a projectionist before starting his acting career.

Later, he became an assistant cameraman to veteran cinematographer BC Gourishankar. Darshan got his first film in 1997. He was offered a supporting role in the film Mahabharata by S Narayan. He then continued to work as a supporting actor in films like Devra Maga (2000), Ellara Mane Dosenoo (2000) and Mr Harishchandra (2001).

However, his breakthrough film was PN Sathya’s Majestic. After starring in Majestic, Darshan received offers to play the lead in films like Kitty, Dasa, and Ninendra Ishta. He was also awarded the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

Darshan got married to his cousin Vijayalakshmi, who was a chemical engineering student back in 2003. They have a son, Vinish, together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here