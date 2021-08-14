Who is Karan Boolani, Producer Rhea Kapoor is All Set to Tie the Knot With?

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her beau Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14. The low key ceremony will be held at the Kapoors’ Juhu bungalow with only close friends and family members attending. Sonam, too, returned to Mumbai for her sister’s big day after spending almost a year in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

But who is Karan Boolani, Rhea’s boyfriend for the past 13 years who she is tying the knot with?

Karan is a filmmaker with over 500 commercials to his name. He has also assisted in films like Aisha, produced by Rhea and starring Sonam, and Karan Johar’s production Wake Up Sid. Apart from the Kapoor sisters, Karan also worked with Anil Kapoor for the series 24, where he was one of the directors.

His feature-length documentary film ‘That Healing Feeling’ bought him under the spotlight as a documentary filmmaker, which led him to become the youngest member on the executive board of the Indian Documentary Producers Association.

Karan also directed Netflix’s sports drama series, Selection Day, based on Arvind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

Next, he will be seen collaborating with AR Rahman for his upcoming coming of age show.

