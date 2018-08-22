Who is Karan Johar’s favourite- Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday? This is What He Said

And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018

B-town is all geared up to host the next generation of Bollywood stars. Celebirty-kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have already built a huge fan base. The long list of new debutants includes Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While Janhvi and Ishaan have already made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Sara and Ananaya will soon be seen in Simmba and Student of the Year 2 respectively.Other than being star kids, another commonality among them all is Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who has often been called out as the flag-bearer of nepotism in the entertainment industry, is notably behind all their high-profile launches.Karan, who hopes for a bright future for all three of them — Janhvi, Sara and Ananaya — was recently asked by actor Diana Penty on his radio show Calling Karan, who among them he thinks is the most promising.Avoiding a direct answer, he said, "Oh god! Now that's a tough question. How am I to answer that? They are three young new talents and I definitely think all three have bright careers. I don't think that's a fair question to ask me, Diana."Recently, Karan out-lashed at a Twitter user who said he could win gold medal in launching star kids. Slamming him, the director-producer wrote, "And you will win the Bronze for Bulls**t!"Karan has been defending accusations of promoting nepotism in Bollywood by saying that star kids have to work harder than others to make an identity of their own