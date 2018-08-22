English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Who is Karan Johar’s favourite- Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday? This is What He Said
Karan Johar who has often been called out as the flag-bearer of nepotism in the entertainment industry, is notably behind high-profile launches of star kids.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
B-town is all geared up to host the next generation of Bollywood stars. Celebirty-kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have already built a huge fan base. The long list of new debutants includes Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While Janhvi and Ishaan have already made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Sara and Ananaya will soon be seen in Simmba and Student of the Year 2 respectively.
Other than being star kids, another commonality among them all is Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who has often been called out as the flag-bearer of nepotism in the entertainment industry, is notably behind all their high-profile launches.
Karan, who hopes for a bright future for all three of them — Janhvi, Sara and Ananaya — was recently asked by actor Diana Penty on his radio show Calling Karan, who among them he thinks is the most promising.
Avoiding a direct answer, he said, "Oh god! Now that's a tough question. How am I to answer that? They are three young new talents and I definitely think all three have bright careers. I don't think that's a fair question to ask me, Diana."
Recently, Karan out-lashed at a Twitter user who said he could win gold medal in launching star kids. Slamming him, the director-producer wrote, "And you will win the Bronze for Bulls**t!"
Karan has been defending accusations of promoting nepotism in Bollywood by saying that star kids have to work harder than others to make an identity of their own
Also Watch
Other than being star kids, another commonality among them all is Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who has often been called out as the flag-bearer of nepotism in the entertainment industry, is notably behind all their high-profile launches.
Karan, who hopes for a bright future for all three of them — Janhvi, Sara and Ananaya — was recently asked by actor Diana Penty on his radio show Calling Karan, who among them he thinks is the most promising.
Avoiding a direct answer, he said, "Oh god! Now that's a tough question. How am I to answer that? They are three young new talents and I definitely think all three have bright careers. I don't think that's a fair question to ask me, Diana."
Recently, Karan out-lashed at a Twitter user who said he could win gold medal in launching star kids. Slamming him, the director-producer wrote, "And you will win the Bronze for Bulls**t!"
And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018
Karan has been defending accusations of promoting nepotism in Bollywood by saying that star kids have to work harder than others to make an identity of their own
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Nick Jonas' Father Paul Kevin Jonas Fail to Recognise Alia Bhatt at the Engagement Bash? See Pic
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...