Who is Mahie Gill, Lead Actress of Dev D, Likely to Join BJP For Punjab Polls? Know About Her

Actors and entertainers joining politics is not uncommon around the world. We have seen stars try to make the most of their popularity in the political field from time to time. The latest Hindi cinema actor likely to join politics is Mahie Gill. Ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab, the Dev D actor is likely to join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Born in 1975, Gill hails from Chandigarh and belongs to Punjabi Jat Sikh family. Gill completed her master’s degree in theater from Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1998. She later did some modelling before she broke into films. She made her debut in 2003 with the Hindi film Hawayein featuring Punjabi actor Babbu Mann. The film was based on Operation Blue Star and the aftermath of India’s Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

She went on to do a couple of Punjabi films before she got a break in Sudhir Mishra’s Khoya Khoya Chand (2007). Her breakthrough performance came with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D (2009). A modern day take on Devdas, Gill played the role of Paro in the film which got her critical and commercial acclaim. She won the Filmfare Best Actress (Critic) award for the movie.

The other important project of her career has been the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, where she has starred in all three installments, in the role of a queen, unhappy in her marriage. She also featured in a small role in Salman Khan’s Dabangg.

Her filmography includes Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal - Not a Love Story, Bullett Raja, Wedding Anniversary, among others. Her last film appearance was Doordarshan which released in February 2020, just before the lockdown.

The 45-year-old has also worked in several web-series including Apharan, Fixerr, 1962: The War in the Hills and last year’s release Your Honor.

On the personal front, Gill tied the knot with a Punjabi based businessman when she was 17. However, things did not work out between her and her husband. They eventually got divorced. In July 2019, Mahie revealed that she was in a live-in relationship. In the same year she also revealed that she gave birth to a daughter, Veronica in 2016. She said that she is a single mother and will settle down whenever she feels like. The actor is currently in a relationship and has plans to tie the knot soon.

This isn’t the first time that the actor is having a brush with politics. Just two months back she was seen campaigning for Congress candidate Harmohinder Singh Lucky. Back then she had said that Lucky was her childhood friend and she was only supporting him. She had reportedly said that she had “no plan of joining politics, but could do so in future".

