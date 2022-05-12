Who is Manchu Vishnu's Favourite Actress? You Won't Stop Laughing After Watching This

Actor Manchu Vishnu is busy shooting for his upcoming film under the direction of Eeshaan Surya. The film, titled Gali Nageswara Rao, starring Vishnu and Payal in key roles, is said to be a comic entertainer. The two will play Gali Nageswara Rao and Swathi, respectively, in rural roles.

The film also marks Bollywood diva Sunny Leone’s return to Tollywood. Sunny may appear in a prominent role of an urban woman.

Recently a video of these stars went viral on the internet. In the video, the three were seen together. Someone asked the actor about her favourite in front of Payal, he answered, “Payal of course" but when the same question was asked to the actor in front of Sunny, the actor smartly replied, “Sunny of course."

Later, the same question was asked by the actor in front of both the actresses, he took a while and answered, “Alia Bhatt." After this, you can see the reaction of these divas in the video itself.

Fans enjoyed the video and within 24 hours, it received 4 million views and around 4,42,000 likes. The fans flooded the comment section with laughter emoticons and their thoughts on Vishnu. One of the users related this video to his mom and commented, “That is my mom when we are alone I’m her favourite son as are the rest of my siblings but when we are all together her favourite is our dad."

Apart from this, you will get to hear the debut voice of Vishnu’s daughters Ariana and Viviana in this film. Bhaskarabhatla has given the lyrics for this song. The song will be the key to the movie and also a special attraction.

Meanwhile, the dialogues of the film have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. The technical crew includes Chota K Naidu as cinematographer, while Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose music. The film is being produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment.

