Who is Mehwish Hayat, the Pakistani Actress Whose Independence Day Post Sparked a Controversy?

Popular Pakistani film and television actress Mehwish Hayat had wished her fellow countrymen on Independence Day (August 14) and the post has now gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Her post attracted a lot of trolling as netizens commented on her innerwear with distasteful remarks. However, the actress later took to social media to word a befitting reply to the trolls. But who is Mehwish Hayat?

The actress started her acting career in Pakistan in 2009 with a film called Insha Allah. But her career really began with television in 2010 and she went on to become a household name after her role in the hit 2012 romantic serial Meray Qatil Meray Dildar. Hayat started acting in films again in 2014 and has since acted in a number of hit Pakistani films such as Actor in Law, Punjab Nahin Jaungi and Load Wedding. Popular for her roles and appearances in dance videos, the actress is presently one of the most successful actresses in Pakistan with two Lux Style Awards under her belt. In 2019, the actress was awarded the ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ - one of Pakistan’s greatest (fourth-highest) civilian honours, to commemorate her achievements and contribution to cinema.

Why is Mehwish Hayat Being Trolled?

Despite her accolades in the film industry, Hayat is no stranger to trolling and controversy. Be it for her appearances in dance videos, her stand for women’s rights or her recent winning of the ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ award, Hayat is always in the eye of a storm. On Pakistan’s Independence Day, the actress had shared a photo where she could be seen wearing a white kurta. However, some online trolls could notice nothing other than the colour of her ‘bra’ and took it upon themselves to harass the actor for something as trivial as this. Later, Hayat shared a screenshot of the comments and wrote, “The perverts debating the colour of my bra just shows how sick and petty their minds are. Black, grey or green it is none of your business. For Gods sake grow up."

In a separate post, she continued, “I would suggest that there are much bigger issues that need addressing. Only if this energy could be invested in better worthwhile pursuits…!". However, this is not the first time she has found herself amid controversy.

Criticizing Bollywood

In September 2019 Priyanka Chopra was called a ‘hypocrite’ by a Pakistani woman at a public event in Los Angeles for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. Soon after, Hayat wrote an opinion piece saying Priyanka “should not be using her voice to legitimize a regime opposed to the values she claims to represent." She was in the news around that time for lashing out and urging Bollywood and Hollywood films to stop stereotyping her country and building a negative image of them through cinema. She had even pointed out that the song Prada by The Doorbeen, featuring Alia Bhatt, was a copy of an old Pakistani song.

She had also accused Shah Rukh Khan of promoting an ‘anti-Pakistan’ project through the Netflix series Bard of Blood.

Political Aspirations

In a recent interview with a Pakistani news outlet, she expressed her growing interest in politics and said it is something she wants to pursue as a subject. When asked about how she wants to enter politics, she replied “The intention is to help bring a positive change in the country. Time will better tell whether that happens by entering parliament or by forming my own political party.” She further added that their current president Imran Khan was a cricketer before entering politics so if a cricketer can become a Prime Minister then an actress can become one as well. “I don’t want to challenge him (Khan) but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister’s position," the outlet quoted her as saying.

Alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim

Last year, reports were doing the rounds n Indian and Pakistani media outlets that she has alleged connections to wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim. As per those reports, Dawood, who is known to have an interest in films, took a liking to the actress some years ago after he spotted her in an “item song". The report also mentioned that the gangster has since funded several of her films or used his influence to get her roles. The reports have once again set the rumour mills churning with several critics and trolls claiming Dawood was the reason for her ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz’ award. Apart from these reports which have attributed this information to “sources", no other evidence of the actress’s alleged relationship with Dawood exists.

