Who is Munawar Faruqui, Stand up Comic Who Quit After His 12 Shows Were Cancelled?

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently announced his decision to quit stand up after his shows got cancelled in various cities due to ‘pressure’ created on event organisers and venue hosts. The latest show was to be held in Bengaluru and the proceeds were supposed to go towards charitable purposes run by late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, but the show was not granted permission on grounds that it may create a law and order situation.

Faruqui’s planned shows in Mumbai, Goa and Gujarat over the last two months were also cancelled over threats of vandalism. In the light of recent developments, Faruqui has found some support on social media while many are curious about his controversy and his beginnings in the comedy business.

Here’s all you need to know about Faruqui.

Who is Munawar Faruqui?

Munawar Faruqui is an Indore-based stand-up comedian. The 30-year-old performer reportedly hails from Gujarat’s Junagadh.

What is the recent controversy all about?

Faruqui’s 12 shows got cancelled in two months over alleged threats of vandalism. The stand-up comedian hinted in a post on social media that he will quit comedy.

What did he say?

In a social media post, Faruqui said, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.” He added, “My name is Munawar Faruqui. And that’s been my time, you guys were (a) wonderful audience. Good bye, I’m done," he said.

“Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair (sic)" he added in his Twitter statement.

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya. Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C— munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

When did Faruqui first court controversy?

Munawar, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on January 2 along with four others on the allegations that he made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods during a stand-up show. The other arrested persons were identified as Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas. This had come a year after a clip of his comedy show where he made a reference to the Godhra carnage went viral.

YouTube fan following

Faruqui’s YouTube channel has 1.48 million subscribers, wit over 93 million views on his videos combined. Clippings from his shows are viral and the comments are flooded with appreciation for his writing. There is political undertones in his sets, almost always.

