Who is Munmun Dhamecha, Co-accused in Aryan Khan Drugs Case?

Model Munmun Dhamecha was one amongst the 20 people who were nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 2 when the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship for drugs. Munmun was one of the high profile names to come up in the drugs-on-cruise matter, which involved Shah Rukh Khan‘s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan.

After her arrest and involvement with Aryan, curiosity has piqued around who Munmun is. A model by profession, Munmun belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. According to reports, Munmun’s mother had passed away in 2020. Munmun’s father Amit Kumar Dhamecha died few years ago. Munmun’s brother Prince Dhamecha lives and works in Delhi.

Munmun is quite active on social media and she has over 10,000 followers. Munmun’s last post was a photo of herself on September 22. She follows Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and several other celebrities on Instagram.

Her social media profile shows her doing ramp walk at various fashion shows. Some of the pictures she has posted are with Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Guru Randhawa and TV celebs like Nikhil Chinappa and Suyyash Rai.

Munmun has also featured in some music videos like First Love by Preet Chak and videos of some other Punjabi tracks.

