Who is Natasha Dalal? All You Need to Know About Varun Dhawan's Wife-to-be

Fashion Designer Natasha Dalal is one of the top trending names on various social media platforms and search engines, thanks to her much talked about wedding to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Varun has always been Internet savvy, however, his wife-to-be Natasha has preferred to maintain a low key profile. It was only recently that the actor accepted to have been in a relationship with her. It is post his confession on Koffee With Karan that Varun-Natasha were seen making public appearances together and talking about each other on social media.

The two were batchmates in school and have largely kept their relationship private and mostly away from the public eye. Thus it is understandable that fans are curious to know more about Natasha. By profession, Natasha is a fashion designer. She holds a degree in fashion designing from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. She returned to Indian in 2013 and launched her label, Natasha Dalal Label (NDL), with a line of semi-formal and formal dresses. Her brand specialises in bridal and wedding couture.

Varun and Natasha are all set to tie the knot this weekend and wedding festivities have already begun in Alibaug. had reportedly planned to het married last year but were forced to postpone their wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

On Saturday, as per latest development, the actor arrived at the venue for his Sangeet ceremony. Apart from Varun and Natasha and their family members, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, filmmaker Kunal Kohli with family, Varun's niece Anjini Dhawan, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra have also arrived at the venue. Many other celebrities are expected to be part of the wedding festivities during the weekend.

The Dhawans have blocked an entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions will extend over three days, on January 22, 23 and 24, with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and colleagues.

The wedding will take place at The Mansion House on January 24 followed by a reception on January 26.