Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have parted ways after being involved in several allegations and arguments. Rakhi had told Bollywood Bubble that Adil had cheated on her with another woman. The Vinash Kaal actress has now exclusively revealed to ETimes TV that she will not spare Adil or his girlfriend Nivedita Chandel for the extramarital affair and cheating. She told the portal, “Soon I will be filing a case against Nivedita Chandel and Adil Khan Durrani for an extramarital affair, cheating and even for his first marriage too. That he cheated on me and lied." Social media users now wish to know more about Nivedita, who is being blamed for Rakhi and Adil’s separation. Keep reading this space to know more about her.

Nivedita is an actress-cum-singer and has showcased her acting prowess in songs like singer Deep Karan’s Supply and hit musical duo Nooran Sisters (Jyoti Nooran and Sultana Nooran)’s Akh Lardi. She also danced her way to the audience’s hearts with her acting and gorgeous looks in Harry Anand’s song Burn, and Deep Ohsaan’s number Gedi Marda. Her work has received accolades from all quarters. Another aspect which the audience appreciated in both numbers is Nivedita’s brilliant on-screen chemistry with male co-stars Deep Karan, Harry Anand, Deep Ohsaan and Ravinder Kuhar. According to them, this characteristic trait will go a long way in cementing Nivedita’s position as one of the finest actresses to work with.

She had essayed a pivotal role in the film Love Ke Funday as well, directed by Indervesh Yogee. Released on July 22, 2016, it is a romantic comedy that deals with the topic of youngsters and the commitment issues they face in their relationships. Starring actors like Pooja Banerjee, and Shalin Bhanot, Love Ke Funday was a box-office disappointment. Since then, Nivedita has struggled to be part of successful films.

Nivedita’s fans are waiting to see whether the allegations made by Rakhi will have any effect on her career. She has clarified on Instagram, stating that Rakhi should not unnecessarily drag her into this matter and she is no way connected to Adil.

Rakhi is yet to reply to this clarification.

