For the last few months, several Bollywood lovers have at least once looked up on the internet: Who is Orry, formally known by the name Orhan Awatramani. Orry has been popping up on our social media feeds for a while now, hanging out with the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, and attending bashes. While the internet has all kinds of answers about who Orry is and what he does, the man himself has answered the million dollar question.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan India, Orry said, “I’ll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, ‘You know, ma’am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I’m a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don’t know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.’ I looked her in the eyes and said, ‘I’m the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I’ll paint the entire house.’ And mic drop."

He added that he got the job after he gave this description. Orry revealed that he went to a boarding school in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu where there was no concept of uniforms and students were allowed to experiment with their looks.

While he hangs out with several stars, Orry confessed, “I wouldn’t really say I’m friends with anyone in the ‘film industry’—the people I’m friends with are actually my peers. We’re the same age; we all went to school and college at similar times. There are only a few people who I consider industry friends and who I met only in the industry, like Bhumi Pednekar. We didn’t know each other until a couple of years ago, but we’re really good friends now. Hollywood people are not the easiest to be friends with because they don’t care to meet random people. I met Kanye backstage at the Burberry show and he just happened to like what I was wearing. We chatted for a few minutes, and I somehow managed to get invited to his show in Paris. But they are all very friendly people."

