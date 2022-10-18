Who is Rahul Navlani, The Man Vaishali Takkar Mentioned in Her Suicide Note?

Two days after TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide, the name of her former boyfriend, whom she mentioned in the suicide note, has been revealed. According to media reports, not only Vaishali’s suicide note but also her diary found in her room indicated that the actress was being harassed by her former boyfriend named Rahul Navlani. Now, the late actress’ mother Anu Kaur Takkar has also made certain allegations against Rahul Navlani and has demanded justice for the death of her daughter.

Vaishali’s mother said that Rahul Navlani, who is their neighbour, was going through a rough patch in his marriage and his wife thought Vaishali was the reason. However, she alleges that it was Rahul, who pledged to never let Vaishali get married and was constantly harassing her. Vaishali’s brother Neeraj has now given all the background information about what went wrong.

According to Neeraj, their Indore neighbour Rahul ran a plywood business along with Vaishali’s father. He also used to visit the same gym as Vaishali, where they got close. However, after a supposed brief fling, Rahul started harassing her for almost 2 years. He also was blackmailing Vaishali with some pictures that they had taken when they were close.

Not just that, but after Vaishali got engaged to a software engineer from California, Rahul started messaging her fiancée, threatened him and even sent him photos. In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon in Kenya, but they broke up soon after. Her brother alleges that Rahul was behind the breakup as well.

In her suicide note addressed to her parents, Vaishali wrote, “Please get Rahul and Disha punished or else my soul will not get peace. You have my oath. I love you the most, I’m sorry”.

Police said that Rahul and his wife Disha have locked their house and are absconding and that a search is underway.

