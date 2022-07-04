Who is Ramya Raghupathi, The Wife of Actor Naresh? Is She Related to KGF Director?

Veteran actress Pavithra Lokesh and senior actor Naresh have been in the spotlight for their reported affair. News about their marriage has been doing the rounds in the industry. The relationship recently made headlines when a video of Naresh’s wife Ramya surfaced. In the video, Ramya was seen chasing her husband and Pavithra, who were exiting a hotel room, with a slipper.

Ramya Raghupathi is the daughter of former minister Raghuveera Reddy’s brother. She married Naresh back in 2010. According to sources, she is also said to be the younger sister of KGF director Prashant Neel.

Ramya told the media that she and Naresh were still not divorced. She also stated that she would not be willing to divorce her husband either. Ramya was previously in the news when a police case was filed against her for duping five women in her husband’s name.

Five ladies filed this cheating complaint at the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. Ramya is suspected of stealing in Naresh’s name. According to the victims, Ramya enticed them with a Group Income Scheme. Victims claim she took large sums of money from them and promised to repay it with a 20% interest rate on their investments. The funds were to be repaid within six months.

They claimed that Ramya did not return any money since the checks bounced owing to inadequate funds. Naresh has denied any involvement in this matter. Naresh stated that he and Ramya had been living apart for the last seven years.

According to K. Shilpavalli Ramya, DCP of Madhapur, Ramya is accused of defrauding women of roughly Rs 40 lakh. Victims said they met Ramya through a mutual friend. Ramya described herself as a powerful minister’s daughter and the wife of a former actor. Victims were also told that she headed an NGO and owned hotels in Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.