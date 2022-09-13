CHANGE LANGUAGE
Who Is Sachin Shroff Aka New Taarak Mehta? Here's Everything You Need To Know
1-MIN READ

Who Is Sachin Shroff Aka New Taarak Mehta? Here's Everything You Need To Know

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 15:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Instagram)

Sachin Shroff will be playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada's 'fire brigade' from now on in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Mehta Sahab is finally here! After months of missing from the show, Taarak Mehta is now back in Asit Kumar Modi’s popular sitcom. But, it’s not Shailesh Lodha anymore. Sachin Shroff has replaced Lodha to become the new Taarak Mehta. He will be playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada’s ‘fire brigade’ from now on. However, do you know who is Sachin Shroff?

Balika Vadhu to Aashram: Shows in which Sachin Shroff’s worked

Sachin Shroff is a popular name on television and has featured in several shows including Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, in which he played Gyan, and Naagin. He also starred in the first season of the popular show Balika Vadhu which also featured late actor Sidharth Shukla. Apart from these, Sachin also worked in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, Shagun, and Vishwaas. The actor was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. Apart from this, he was also seen in Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin.

Sachin Shroff was previously married to Kumkum aka Juhi Parmar 

Talking about his personal life, Sachin was previously married to the television star Juhi Parmar. The two actors tied the knot in February 2009 and later welcomed a baby girl whom they named Samaira Shroff in January 2013. However, Sachin and Juhi filed for divorce in early January 2018. Following this, the custody of their daughter was given to Juhi.

first published:September 13, 2022, 15:32 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 15:32 IST