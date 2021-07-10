Who Is Shagufta Ali And Why She Is Trending on Social Media?

Film and television actress Shagufta Ali has been making headlines ever since she opened up about facing financial problems due to her poor health condition and lack of work. The actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been out of work for the last four years and battling financial troubles. As soon as she spoke about her life story, several people from the industry including Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Rohit Shetty, and Shivin Narang volunteered to help the actress.

Who is Shagufta Ali?

Shagufta Ali was born on April 7, 1967, in Mumbai. Her first film was Kanoon Apna Apna in 1989 which starred Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Her Television debut was in the same year with Dard. She tied the knot with director Shuja Ali and has two children- daughter Zainab Ali and son Mohammad Abbas with her husband. Shagufta is the daughter of the late actor Shahid Bijnori.

Work in Television

Shagufta Ali has several daily soaps to her credit. She entered the television industry in 1989 with Dard. Some of her earlier shows include Kanoon, Junoon, Dishayen and Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. Her most memorable stints include her roles in TV shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last full-fledged role was on the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya wherein she worked for 10-11 months.

Work in Films

Some of her earlier films include Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Indrajeet and Ajooba, Jackie Shroff’s Gardish Ganga Jamuna Ki Lalkar, and Akshay Kumar’s International Khiladi. She last appeared in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. She also starred in the shelved movies Saroj Kala Sangam, Ek Baar Keh De Tu, and Saagar Se Gehra Pyar.

Tamil Dance Numbers

Shagufta Ali also appeared in a couple of Tamil dance numbers. She appeared in the song Kurukku Paadhayile in the 1993 Tamil film I Love India. She also featured in the song Mynaa Mynaa in Rajinikanth’s 1993 film Uzhaippali.

