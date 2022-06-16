Who is Suma Kanakala, The Famous Telugu TV Presenter?

Suma Kanakala, a TV presenter, actress and producer, works predominantly in Telugu television. She is best known for hosting Star Mahila, a game show for women. It was the second longest-running Indian game show, which was aired on ETV Telugu.

Suma made her debut in Telugu in 1996 with the movie Kalyana Prapthirasthu. Directed by Desari Narayana Rao. the film also featured Brahamanandam, Sumanjali and Vamshi in the lead roles. Later, she acted in various films like Newspaper Boy, Ishtadaman, Chala Bagundi, Varsham, Baadshah, OH! Baby and many more.

Sama made her TV debut with the anthology Amaravati Ki Kathayein, based on the Telugu short movie collections Amaravati Kathalu by Satyam Sankaramanchi. It was directed by Shyam Benegal and the series aired on Doordarshan. The actress also appeared in other famous shows like Anveshitha, Matti Manishi, Geetanjali, House of Hungama and many more.

As an anchor, she hosted many Game shows, Television specials and many reality shows.

Suma, a Malayali, is also fluent in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and English. In 1999, she got married to actor Rajeev Kanakala.

Suma, who was away from the cinemas, made a comeback recently as a leading lady in Jayamma Panchayathi. The Telugu drama has been written and directed by debutant Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. It features music composed by M.M. Keeravani.

The film has been produced by Balaga Prakash under Vennela Creations’ banner. The movie revolves around Jayamma, who lives a happy life with her husband and children. Jayamma’s husband Devi Prasad suddenly falls ill and Jayamma needs money for his treatment. The movie was loved by the viewers.

