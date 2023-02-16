Swara Bhaskar dropped a big surprise on Thursday. Posting a short clip on Twitter, the actress announced that she has married political activist Fahad Ahmad. The video shows the newlyweds’ first meeting, their friendship, common interests, and the moment they tied the knot. Their pet cat Ghalib also made an appearance in the clip.

The video clip, which Swara shared on Twitter as well as Instagram, showed how the two couple first met at a protest. They shared their first selfie too. From there, a friendship blossomed. The video shows a picture of Swara’s gift to Fahad, a signed copy of the book “Inquilab: A Decade of Protest" with her foreword and handwritten message. There were also snippets of their cat, Ghalib, and several selfies in the montage as well. The video also shows their marriage registration papers.

“Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It’s chaotic, but it’s yours! Swara wrote in the caption.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

As is evident from the montage, Fahad is a political activist who was active during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Here are five things you need to know about Swara’s husband:

1. Fahad is the Maharashtra State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

2. Fahad is a Senior Research Fellow completing his PhD from Tata Institue of Social Sciences (TISS).

3. He was the General Secretary of the Students Union at TISS. He joined SP in 2022, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls in Mumbai.

4. Fahad rose to prominence during the anti-CAA protests, and was noted especially for his hard-hitting speeches. He received a notice from TISS for leading a march regarding this issue on campus.

5. In the past, Fahad has been involved in protests against tree-cutting in the Aarey Colony in Mumbai for a metro shed.

Swara Bhaskar is well-known for movies such as Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, and Veere Di Wedding. She will next be seen in Mimamsa.

