Who is the Best Chris in Avengers Universe? Chris Evans Thinks He Is

Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented. Take note, other Chrises. Losers. https://t.co/vG0JGheowM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2019

While Avengers: Endgame cast is still to decide which one of their actors is officially the best performer and a responsible secret-keeper when it comes to spoilers, Captain America Chris Evans has declared himself the foremost among the other Chrises of the franchise, which includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord).Officially lifting the ban on spoilers of Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced that the fans may enjoy discussing the Endgame starting Monday. Chris Evans was quick to respond to the same by quipping if he could also share set videos from the film. The directors responded by saying that they recognise that Evans was the most responsible of the 'Chrises' from the franchise.Chris responded to this by saying that he was indeed the best Chris on board, all things considered. Evans wrote, "Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented. Take note, other Chrises. Losers."All the Twitter conversation was certainly in good humour and Evans knew that he was being funny at the expense of the goofy Star Lord and the pot bellied Thor. But the proclamation does sound a bit cocky considering he has been garnering praise for his role in the latest outing.Avengers: Endgame is now running in theaters and has managed to cross the USD 2 billion mark in global box office collections quickly. The Marvel Studios' superhero spectacle earned the aforementioned amount within ten days since the day of release. Going by the great run, it may surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar.