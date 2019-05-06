Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Who is the Best Chris in Avengers Universe? Chris Evans Thinks He Is

Chris Evans responded to a tweet by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors claiming he was the best Chris on board the franchise, all things considered.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Who is the Best Chris in Avengers Universe? Chris Evans Thinks He Is
This image released by Disney shows Chris Evans in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Loading...
While Avengers: Endgame cast is still to decide which one of their actors is officially the best performer and a responsible secret-keeper when it comes to spoilers, Captain America Chris Evans has declared himself the foremost among the other Chrises of the franchise, which includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord).

Officially lifting the ban on spoilers of Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced that the fans may enjoy discussing the Endgame starting Monday. Chris Evans was quick to respond to the same by quipping if he could also share set videos from the film. The directors responded by saying that they recognise that Evans was the most responsible of the 'Chrises' from the franchise.

Chris responded to this by saying that he was indeed the best Chris on board, all things considered. Evans wrote, "Which is obviously WAY cooler than being the most handsome, funny, or talented. Take note, other Chrises. Losers."




All the Twitter conversation was certainly in good humour and Evans knew that he was being funny at the expense of the goofy Star Lord and the pot bellied Thor. But the proclamation does sound a bit cocky considering he has been garnering praise for his role in the latest outing.

Avengers: Endgame is now running in theaters and has managed to cross the USD 2 billion mark in global box office collections quickly. The Marvel Studios' superhero spectacle earned the aforementioned amount within ten days since the day of release. Going by the great run, it may surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram